Two big market moves at Cork and a Group 1-winning trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge on Friday, August 14 with Keith Melrose.

With any luck, that's the last red-hot day of summer out of the way. Or maybe that's my northern privilege speaking. I read that the South of England could still be getting into the 30s today, and that is where the bulk of the racing is taking place.