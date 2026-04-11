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The Edge with Robbie Wilders: My weirdest Grand National memory and insight for the biggest day of our year
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Robbie Wilders on Saturday April 11.
You know what day it is, the biggest of the year in our sport. We all have our favourite Grand National (4.00) memories and here is mine.
Eight years ago I was in the midst of a colourful six-month stint working at a betting shop in North London.
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