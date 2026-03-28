The Edge with Robbie Wilders: La Botte or not? All the angles for a stacked Saturday

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge with a mustard-keen Robbie Wilders on Saturday, March 28.

Today is the homecoming of Flat turf racing in Britain with Doncaster's traditional curtain-raising Lincoln meeting taking centre stage.

The big one is at (3.32), and frankly I'll be gutted if La Botte doesn't win as I've been banging on about him for this race for about six weeks.