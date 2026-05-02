The Edge with Robbie Wilders: key insight for a jam-packed Saturday headlined by the 2,000 Guineas

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, May 2 with Robbie Wilders.

It's 2,000 Guineas (3.35) day at Newmarket and I feel like this is the moment the Flat season explodes into life for most of us.

It's a seriously open running and I wouldn't be shocked if any one of about ten in the field won it.