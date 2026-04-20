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The Edge with Robbie Wilders: four eyecatchers and a belated GoingStick update
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to the Edge on Monday, April 20 with Robbie Wilders.
Is it too early to speak about Royal Ascot? I don't think so as it's only two months away, and perhaps we saw the Coventry winner at the Curragh yesterday.
Sent off the 4-9 favourite on his debut in the 6f two-year-old maiden, Great Barrier Reef broke handily and stretched away to win by six lengths.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: angles galore for punters to get stuck into for Sunday's racing
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for your Saturday punting, including a couple of Cheltenham Festival eyecatchers
- The Edge with Keith Melrose: clues for both big Saturday cards on Friday, plus a horse on the move for the second run in a row
- The Edge with Keith Melrose: today's angles include a double eyecatcher, following Wednesday's 50-1 and 4-1 winning flags
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: today's eyecatchers have won at 50-1 and 4-1 - find out the remaining selection at Haydock