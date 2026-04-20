The Edge with Robbie Wilders: four eyecatchers and a belated GoingStick update

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Good morning and welcome to the Edge on Monday, April 20 with Robbie Wilders.

Is it too early to speak about Royal Ascot? I don't think so as it's only two months away, and perhaps we saw the Coventry winner at the Curragh yesterday.

Sent off the 4-9 favourite on his debut in the 6f two-year-old maiden, Great Barrier Reef broke handily and stretched away to win by six lengths .