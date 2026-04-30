Jockey with remarkable 66 per cent strike-rate this year takes one ride - all the Thursday angles in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, April 30 with Robbie Wilders.

We are almost at the halfway point of the Punchestown festival and what a first couple of days it was.

There can be little doubt Il Etait Temps is the best two-mile chaser in training after Tuesday's tour de force, and now it's time to find out where we stand with the three-mile hurdlers in the Champion Stayers' Hurdle (6.05) .