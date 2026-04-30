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The Edge
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Jockey with remarkable 66 per cent strike-rate this year takes one ride - all the Thursday angles in The Edge
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, April 30 with Robbie Wilders.
We are almost at the halfway point of the Punchestown festival and what a first couple of days it was.
There can be little doubt Il Etait Temps is the best two-mile chaser in training after Tuesday's tour de force, and now it's time to find out where we stand with the three-mile hurdlers in the Champion Stayers' Hurdle (6.05).
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more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
- A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge