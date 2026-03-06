The Edge with Robbie Wilders: why a conditions check at Exeter and Leicester is vital for your Friday punting

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Robbie Wilders on Friday, March 6.

This is my first time in the chair, so thanks to Keith and Harry for keeping the seat warm for me.



Cheltenham confirmations are flooding in, and I was on the wrong end of one yesterday when Feet Of A Dancer was nowhere to be seen among the BetMGM Cup Handicap Hurdle (2.40) entries on Wednesday's card.

She would have had a right chance in that, but fair play to her team for having a crack at either the Mares' Hurdle or Stayers' Hurdle instead.