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The Edge with Keith Melrose: today's angles include a double eyecatcher, following Wednesday's 50-1 and 4-1 winning flags
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Keith Melrose on Thursday, April 16.
The Edge is not a tipping service and will never claim to be. That does not mean we won't stop to give ourselves a pat on the back when our angles prove prescient.
Yesterday brought a lovely hat-trick, led by 50-1 Nell Gwyn winner Azleet, who was flagged by Harry Wilson- and backed by at least one reader, which we know thanks to Joe O'Hare's email. Harry tipped against her in Cracking The Puzzle, an actual tipping service, but I'm sure Joe won't mind.
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