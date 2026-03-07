Racing Post logo
The Edge with Keith Melrose - find out which two horses our experts agree on as well as Saturday's other vital angles

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

Good morning form buffs, and welcome to Saturday. It is March 7, Imperial Cup day to those who observe it, and the Saturday before Cheltenham.

As I wrote in yesterday's Weekend Winners email, what I like about this Saturday is how it is set up in a way that reminds us what there is to look forward to even once Cheltenham is in our rear-view mirror.

Sandown hosts the EBF Final and a Listed bumper for mares, both of which produce good horses of the not-too-distant future. While at Wolverhampton, the first bulbs are coming through as some familiar names from top turf races limber up for the 2026 Flat season.

