The Edge with Keith Melrose: be careful punting at this track where the ground could be much softer than advertised

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Keith Melrose on Friday, March 27.

Friday Night Live comes to Newcastle this week. What a way to introduce prospective fans to the sport. That is no slight on the racing, which is of perfectly good quality. It is the degree of difficulty that sets Newcastle apart- especially when the wind gets up, as it is forecast to this evening.

You can tell the card there is a good one, because many of our angles and interesting horses today come from races at Gosforth Park. We will also be covering the cards from Wetherby, Fontwell, Lingfield and Dundalk with our usual thoroughness.