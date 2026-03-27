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The Edge with Keith Melrose: be careful punting at this track where the ground could be much softer than advertised
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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Keith Melrose on Friday, March 27.
Friday Night Live comes to Newcastle this week. What a way to introduce prospective fans to the sport. That is no slight on the racing, which is of perfectly good quality. It is the degree of difficulty that sets Newcastle apart- especially when the wind gets up, as it is forecast to this evening.
You can tell the card there is a good one, because many of our angles and interesting horses today come from races at Gosforth Park. We will also be covering the cards from Wetherby, Fontwell, Lingfield and Dundalk with our usual thoroughness.
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Published on inThe Edge
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- The Edge with Keith Melrose: watch out for this jockey with four wins from five rides this week and several more chances today
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the angles for Wednesday including a big move for a horse on its second start for the yard
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the key angles for Tuesday's punting, including a Group horse in a handicap
- The Edge with Harry March: all the key angles for Monday including a going discrepancy to note
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles for Sunday - including a bang-in-form jockey who heads to Carlisle for just one ride