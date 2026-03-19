The Edge with Keith Melrose: all the vital angles, including a big update from Sedgefield that you may have missed

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Keith Melrose on Thursday, March 19.

You would normally expect us to start building towards the weekend by now. Seemingly falling into line behind what is, let's be honest, a quiet Saturday, today's action is not stellar. In fact, as you'll see as you work down today's offering, the best race might be on the Tapeta at Newcastle this evening.

They pay the same about a winner no matter how strong the card, though, and we will be providing all the angles that matter for Ludlow, Sedgefield and Cork, as well as Newcastle.