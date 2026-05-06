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The Edge with Henry Thorner: who are the in-form and out-of-form jockeys and trainers in the past two weeks?
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 6 with Henry Thorner.
Today marks the start of the Chester May festival, where there will be various Classic trials over the next three days. It is a meeting Aidan O’Brien, in particular, has used to great success in priming his Classic charges in recent years.
There is sure to be plenty of shake-ups in the Classic markets as events unfold. However, there are also meetings at Newton Abbot, Kelso, Kempton, and Fontwell that require the Edge treatment, so let’s get started.
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