The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 1 with Harry Wilson.

Us punters are in for a treat on the opening day of the month, with high-quality action to enjoy on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Punchestown festival is on to its fourth day and sees the return of two Cheltenham Festival winners: Champion Hurdle victor Lossiemouth and King Rasko Grey, whose Turners success was well and truly franked at Aintree.