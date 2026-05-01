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The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 1 with Harry Wilson.
Us punters are in for a treat on the opening day of the month, with high-quality action to enjoy on both sides of the Irish Sea.
The Punchestown festival is on to its fourth day and sees the return of two Cheltenham Festival winners: Champion Hurdle victor Lossiemouth and King Rasko Grey, whose Turners success was well and truly franked at Aintree.
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more inThe Edge
- Jockey with remarkable 66 per cent strike-rate this year takes one ride - all the Thursday angles in The Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
- A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge