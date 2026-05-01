Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 NewmarketHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:45 NewmarketHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
The Edge
premium

The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 1 with Harry Wilson.

Us punters are in for a treat on the opening day of the month, with high-quality action to enjoy on both sides of the Irish Sea.

The Punchestown festival is on to its fourth day and sees the return of two Cheltenham Festival winners: Champion Hurdle victor Lossiemouth and King Rasko Grey, whose Turners success was well and truly franked at Aintree.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

author image
Betting expert

Published on inThe Edge

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inThe Edge
more inThe Edge