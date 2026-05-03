The Edge with Harry Wilson: the vital insight for your Sunday punting, including a huge-priced eyecatcher in the 1,000 Guineas

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 3 with Harry Wilson.

The 2,000 Guineas certainly didn't disappoint, with Bow Echo producing an impressive display under Billy Loughnane. Fair play to George Boughey, who had been bullish about him for some time and has now won both Newmarket Guineas.

It's the turn of the fillies today as the 1,000 Guineas (3.35) takes centre stage at Newmarket. Fillies' Mile winner Precise has been fancied in the market for some time, but will she deliver for Aidan O'Brien?