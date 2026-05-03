Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
The Edge with Harry Wilson: the vital insight for your Sunday punting, including a huge-priced eyecatcher in the 1,000 Guineas
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, May 3 with Harry Wilson.
The 2,000 Guineas certainly didn't disappoint, with Bow Echo producing an impressive display under Billy Loughnane. Fair play to George Boughey, who had been bullish about him for some time and has now won both Newmarket Guineas.
It's the turn of the fillies today as the 1,000 Guineas (3.35) takes centre stage at Newmarket. Fillies' Mile winner Precise has been fancied in the market for some time, but will she deliver for Aidan O'Brien?
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: key insight for a jam-packed Saturday headlined by the 2,000 Guineas
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years
- Jockey with remarkable 66 per cent strike-rate this year takes one ride - all the Thursday angles in The Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
more inBetting offers
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Man Utd vs Liverpool enhanced betting offer: Get 50-1 United OR 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair
more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: key insight for a jam-packed Saturday headlined by the 2,000 Guineas
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: vital angles for Friday's punting feast, including a former champion jockey having his hottest spell in years
- Jockey with remarkable 66 per cent strike-rate this year takes one ride - all the Thursday angles in The Edge
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
more inBetting offers
- Best 1,000 Guineas 2026 betting offers and free bets worth £650
- Chelsea v Nottingham Forest: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Manchester United vs Liverpool
- Man Utd vs Liverpool enhanced betting offer: Get 50-1 United OR 60-1 Liverpool with Paddy Power
- Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Man United vs Liverpool with Betfair