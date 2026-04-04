The Edge with Harry Wilson: find out who the big drifter is in the Queen's Cup, plus all the other vital insight on a stacked Saturday

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge with Harry Wilson on Saturday, April 4.

Good Friday brought plenty of competitive all-weather action, but it has now passed and some of you may be counting down the hours to when you can tuck into some chocolate that is overpriced simply because it's shaped like an egg or a rabbit, although I'm sure there are plenty of people out there who simply can't wait for Sunday and have already got involved.

Today is more 'pick n mix' than Lindt bunny (other chocolate brands are available), with both Flat and jumps racing in Britain and Ireland. The terrestrial coverage in Britain comes from Musselburgh and Haydock, fixtures that are supplemented with action from Fairyhouse, Cork, Carlisle, Newton Abbot, Huntingdon and Wolverhampton.