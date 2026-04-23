The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, April 23 with Harry Wilson.

It wasn't plain sailing by any means for No Drama This End at Perth yesterday, as the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle winner had to work hard to land a Listed event on his first try at three miles. He saw the trip out well, though, and Paul Nicholls is adamant he'll make a better chaser next season.

However, it wasn't to be for Coral Gold Cup scorer Panic Attack , who was overhauled late on in the Listed mares' chase by Apple Away, who had landed that race two years ago.