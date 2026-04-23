- More
The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, April 23 with Harry Wilson.
It wasn't plain sailing by any means for No Drama This End at Perth yesterday, as the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle winner had to work hard to land a Listed event on his first try at three miles. He saw the trip out well, though, and Paul Nicholls is adamant he'll make a better chaser next season.
However, it wasn't to be for Coral Gold Cup scorer Panic Attack, who was overhauled late on in the Listed mares' chase by Apple Away, who had landed that race two years ago.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
- The Edge with Harry March: an in-form jockey at Wolverhampton and other angles for Tuesday's racing
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: four eyecatchers and a belated GoingStick update
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: angles galore for punters to get stuck into for Sunday's racing
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for your Saturday punting, including a couple of Cheltenham Festival eyecatchers
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
- The Edge with Harry March: an in-form jockey at Wolverhampton and other angles for Tuesday's racing
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: four eyecatchers and a belated GoingStick update
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: angles galore for punters to get stuck into for Sunday's racing
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for your Saturday punting, including a couple of Cheltenham Festival eyecatchers