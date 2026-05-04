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The Edge
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The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles on bank holiday Monday, including a big market mover at Kempton

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, May 4 with Harry Wilson.

Aidan O'Brien landed his eighth 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket yesterday. It wasn't with perceived first string Precise, though, as True Love dispelled any doubts about her stamina with a convincing success under Wayne Lordan.

Potential candidates for the Derby and Oaks are always bandied about after the first Classics of the season, but we're more likely to see better candidates for Epsom this week as Chester's May meeting gets under way on Wednesday.

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