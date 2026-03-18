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The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's racing, including a top rider who has just got themselves off the cold list
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Harry Wilson on Wednesday, March 18.
St Patrick's Day brought us the return of last year's Grand National winner Nick Rockett, who did what he had to do to qualify for next month's Aintree showpiece at the 11th hour. It wasn't the most informative performance, but he's entitled to step forward for it.
We'll save the Aintree talk for much later in the month, as we have racing from Huntingdon, Hereford and Wolverhampton to pore over, so let's get straight into today's best angles.
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- The Edge with Harry March: get the insight for your Monday punting including one at Ffos Las who's caught the eye of two experts
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: why it could be worth following a festival-winning jockey plus more crucial insight for your Sunday punting
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the insight for your Saturday punting, including why a going check is vital for the Midlands National card
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