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The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, April 22 with Harry Wilson.
It's not often that you get to see the Grade 1 Challow Novices' Hurdle winner and Coral Gold Cup scorer line up on a midweek card, but that's exactly what we are treated to on the opening day of the Perth festival, with No Drama This End stepping up to three miles for the first time and Panic Attack making a quick return after falling in the Grand National 11 days ago.
It's not all about Perth, as we also have jumps cards from Ludlow and Taunton and Flat fixtures at Catterick and Gowran Park that need The Edge treatment, so let's crack on.
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