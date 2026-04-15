The Edge with Harry Wilson: today's eyecatchers have won at 50-1 and 4-1 - find out the remaining selection at Haydock

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge with Harry Wilson on Wednesday, April 15.

Classic clues come thick and fast at this time of year and Talk Of New York, the second favourite for the 2,000 Guineas, passed his test comfortably yesterday. More on him later.

It's the turn of the fillies today as the Nell Gwyn takes centre stage at Newmarket. The 1,000 Guineas trial is part of a six-race package shown live on ITV4 that also features two contests from Haydock, which hosts the Grade 2 Unibet Silver Trophy in place of the cancelled Cheltenham.