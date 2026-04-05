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The Edge with Harry Wilson: a Southwell runner who has caught the eye of two analysts and all the vital insight for Easter Sunday

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

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Happy Easter everyone, and welcome to The Edge with Harry Wilson on Sunday, April 5.

It's an important day in the Christian calendar, but also a day in which certified chocoholics try to devour their own bodyweight in Easter confectionary, if they hadn't already started – I feel as though I've seen Easter eggs in stores for at least a couple of months now. The savvy shoppers among us will be in line on Tuesday for the half-price offerings.

There is loads of racing to get stuck into on Easter Sunday on the Flat and over jumps, the best of which comes from Ireland, where there is Graded action at both Fairyhouse and Cork.

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