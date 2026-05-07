A big market mover at Wexford with an eye-catching jockey booking - Harry March provides all the vital insight for Thursday's racing

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 7 with Harry March.

Benvenuto Cellini strengthened his position at the head of the Derby market when winning yesterday's Chester Vase, while Amelia Earhart enhanced her claims for the Oaks where she could meet I'm The One for a rematch.

Today should be another informative day at Chester, particularly with the Dee Stakes at 2.35, but we also have racing at Redcar, Southwell, Windsor, Huntingdon and Wexford.