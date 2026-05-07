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The Edge
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A big market mover at Wexford with an eye-catching jockey booking - Harry March provides all the vital insight for Thursday's racing
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 7 with Harry March.
Benvenuto Cellini strengthened his position at the head of the Derby market when winning yesterday's Chester Vase, while Amelia Earhart enhanced her claims for the Oaks where she could meet I'm The One for a rematch.
Today should be another informative day at Chester, particularly with the Dee Stakes at 2.35, but we also have racing at Redcar, Southwell, Windsor, Huntingdon and Wexford.
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more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Henry Thorner: who are the in-form and out-of-form jockeys and trainers in the past two weeks?
- The Edge with Graeme Rodway: all the vital insight including why conditions could be more testing than advertised at one track
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles on bank holiday Monday, including a big market mover at Kempton
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: the vital insight for your Sunday punting, including a huge-priced eyecatcher in the 1,000 Guineas
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: key insight for a jam-packed Saturday headlined by the 2,000 Guineas