The Edge with Graeme Rodway: all the vital angles on a busy Monday in Britain and Ireland

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, May 11 with Graeme Rodway.

It was a day of mixed fortunes for Aidan O'Brien yesterday. He won the French 1,000 Guineas at Longchamp with Diamond Necklace, but also saw two of his potentially top-class colts turned over at short odds. Puerto Rico finished only fourth at odds on in the French 2,000 Guineas, while Pierre Bonnard's Derby bubble was burst when he was caught on the line by James J Braddock in the Derby Trial at Leopardstown. It was all the fun of the fair.

O'Brien still has a strong grip on the Derby market, with Benvenuto Cellini and Constitution River clear at the top of the betting, but it's Dante week at York and who knows what could emerge from that. We should learn plenty more about Epsom in the coming days.