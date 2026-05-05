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The Edge with Graeme Rodway: all the vital insight including why conditions could be more testing than advertised at one track
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, May 5 with Graeme Rodway.
It's been a busy weekend of Classic action at Newmarket and top-class jumping at Punchestown, while yesterday we saw Aidan O'Brien crank up his season again with Hawk Mountain at Chantilly and Minnie Hauk at the Curragh.
The Chester May meeting will no doubt bring further success for O'Brien, who has a fantastic record on the Roodee and often runs his best Derby contenders at the track. He won the Chester Vase last year with the Epsom hero Lambourn and I can't wait to see Benvenuto Cellini in that race tomorrow.
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