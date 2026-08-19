Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York

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Enjoy the perfect companion to the opening day of York's Ebor festival with a free sample of The Edge, written today by Harry Wilson and usually available exclusively for .

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Good morning, and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, August 19 with Harry Wilson.

For the dedicated bettor, The Edge marks the start of the day's analysis. While you may have scanned the cards the previous evening, the most valuable insights have largely yet to surface at 8am on the day of racing.

The purpose of The Edge is to streamline your form study process while keeping in place the most important part – your own judgement. There is always the chance of some cross-contamination with our opinions, but we are not a tipping service and will never claim to be – we are simply like-minded individuals sharing knowledge on the day's racing.

We will have all the angles covered for a cracking four days of competitive action on the Knavesmire as York's Ebor festival is here, and what more could we ask for on the opening day than a generational clash between Ombudsman and Constitution River in the Juddmonte International, which is possibly the highlight of the week. Some of our experts gave their views on how the race would play out, which can be read here .

The feature is supplemented by the Group 2 Great Voltigeur Stakes in which Derby winner Christmas Day renews rivalry with Maltese Cross and Pierre Bonnard, and the Group 3 Acomb Stakes, which features Vintage Stakes runner-up Haffner, as well as a stack of wide-open handicaps ripe for a punt.

Hardcore readers need not worry, as we all know that a winner is a winner no matter the venue, so we will still provide the angles that matter – objective going analysis, trainer and jockey form with statistical heft, and the last-time-out runs the market has not factored in – for the meetings from Carlisle, Worcester, Kempton and Sligo.

Without further ado, let's crack on with the angles.

First time here? Check out this companion piece to get the very best from our expert-curated angles.

York going assessment

Official going description: Good

GoingStick reading: 5.8 yesterday morning

Forecast: Largely dry with sunny spells. Chance of a passing shower

Projected going description: Good, good to soft in places (8.5)

A GoingStick reading of 5.8 is the lowest reported at York this year and our model, based on historical data from the track, suggests that the track is certainly no quicker than good.

The last three times a similar figure has been reported it has come with a description of 'good to soft' (5.9), 'good, good to soft in places' (5.9) and 'good' (5.8), which shows you how inconsistent York is when it comes to the GoingStick readings and descriptions marrying up.

It is highly unlikely there are any patches that could wholeheartedly be described as 'good to soft' like our model predicts given how dry it has been, even if the track has received 9.6mm of rain in the last week, but it does suggest that any rainfall this week could have a significant effect on the ground.

As we always advocate in The Edge, times are a better guide than any GoingStick reading and festivals give us ample chance to test on that basis, so we'll be keeping a close eye on the results from the opening day at York to give us a better steer on the ground.

York market analysis

Here are the big movers at York today. Note that all market movers allow for any rule 4 deductions.

Horse Race Evening odds Morning odds %age change Henley On Thames 5.20 Yor 7-1 5-1 9.7% Toca Madera 1.50 Yor 7-1 11-2 2.8% Haffner 2.25 Yor 7-4 13-8 1.7% In The Breeze 4.10 Yor 50-1 28-1 1.4% Scroll >>> table to view

It is often the case that we don't see the wild market swings at the big meetings that we do at run-of-the-mill fixtures and that is certainly the case this morning. The reason for that is the markets are stronger at the high-profile festivals and prices therefore hold up better. Nevertheless, there have been a few small moves and Henley On Thames has been the most popular in the 6f nursery (5.20 ). He improved for going up in trip when successful at Hamilton last time and looks on a fair mark for his handicap bow.

Today's must-watch replay

Course form is a valuable asset at any track, and that applies at York more than most places, which is why it is worth having a look at The Man in the 5½f handicap (1.50 ).

By far his two best runs came on the Knavesmire, namely a stylish success in a deep 5f handicap for three-year-olds at the 2025 Dante meeting and a head defeat in this race 12 months ago, when he hit the front soon enough while racing into a headwind over the extra half-furlong.

The suspicion is this contest has been The Man's major summer aim, and Richard Spencer remains a potent force in sprint handicaps like this.

Going assessment from other tracks

Carlisle

Official going description: Good to soft, soft in places

GoingStick reading: 6.4

Forecast: Cloudy; sunny intervals with a chance of showers

Projected going description: Good to soft, good in places (8.4)

There has been in the region of 20mm of rain at Carlisle this week and 7.4mm of that came overnight and into the early hours this morning.

The GoingStick reading of 7.0 reported on Sunday has been updated to 6.4, which suggests conditions have eased significantly, and given Carlisle's correlation between GoingStick readings and descriptions is usually good, the new advertised description of 'good to soft, soft in places' is unlikely to be far off.

That will be especially true if the rain continues.

Worcester

Official going description: Good

GoingStick reading: 6.2

Forecast: Risk of showers midday, dry for racing

Worcester is one of the worst tracks when it comes to the correlation between GoingStick readings and descriptions, as emphasised by the fact a figure of 6.1 was used for 'good' ground a month after 6.9 came with a description of 'good, good to soft', which is unhelpful to our model.

Therefore, it is probably best to ignore the GoingStick reading altogether and focus on the fact it has been dry since the track's meeting last month, when times indicated that the ground was good. We are likely in for something similar.

Kempton

Official going description: Standard to slow

Forecast: Cloudy

Officials have tended to report 'standard to slow' going but times at recent meetings have suggested that it is more in line with 'standard'.

Sligo

Official going description: Good

Forecast: Light rain

There has been 5mm of rain overnight and forecasts suggest more could hit the track before racing, which could see conditions soften slightly.

Trainer and jockey form

Hot trainers

Here are all the trainers with a runner today whose return over the last two weeks has produced a percentile score above 95. Per our companion piece, that means that their recent form is statistically significant.

Name Runners Winners Overall SR Percentile score Edward Bethell 24 9 16% 99.7% John Butler 26 7 10% 99.7% Adrian Paul Keatley 5 2 11% 98.9% Jennie Candlish 8 3 13% 98.9% Richard & Peter Fahey 34 7 10% 98.5% Simon & Ed Crisford 26 9 19% 98.1% Marco Botti 23 6 13% 97.8% Amanda Perrett 6 2 11% 97.8% Lemos de Souza 11 3 11% 97.5% Charlie Fellowes 12 3 11% 96.8% Dylan Cunha 22 5 11% 96.7% Tom Clover 20 5 13% 96.0% Patrick Neville 6 2 15% 95.5% Dan Skelton 5 2 18% 95.3% Scroll >>> table to view

More than half of John Butler's runners in the last fortnight have made the frame, with his seven winners supplemented by three seconds and four thirds.

He sends handicap debutant Zain Primus (4.45) to York and Victory Ace (7.30) to Kempton.

Cold trainers

Name Runners Winners Overall SR Percentile score Tim Easterby 165 8 9% 4.8% Gordon Elliott 75 5 15% 2.6% Paul Midgley 37 0 10% 2.3% Scroll >>> table to view

Eight winners in the last four weeks is not a bad return for Tim Easterby, but his strike-rate of just 4.8 per cent means he finds himself on the cold list, largely due to his sheer number of runners.

He has seven runners tomorrow: two at York and five at Carlisle.

Hot jockeys

Here are all the jockeys with at least one ride today whose return over the last two weeks has produced a percentile score above 95.

Name Rides at Runners Winners Overall SR Percentile score Oisin Orr Yor 34 13 13% 100.0% Shane Gray Car 15 6 10% 100.0% Hector Crouch Yor 38 14 17% 99.9% Mikey Sheehy Yor 11 4 9% 99.9% Warren Fentiman Yor 8 3 9% 99.6% Danny Tudhope Yor 40 12 16% 99.1% Rhys Clutterbuck Kem 11 3 10% 98.5% Millie Wonnacott Kem 12 3 9% 98.2% Ryan Moore Yor 18 8 25% 98.2% Billy Loughnane Kem 63 16 16% 98.0% Cieren Fallon Kem 53 13 15% 97.6% Paddy Bradley Car 19 4 10% 97.0% Rob Hornby Yor 36 7 10% 97.0% Brian Hughes Wor 5 2 17% 96.1% Scroll >>> table to view

The last two weeks have been fruitful for Oisin Orr, whose 13 winners have come at a strike-rate of 38 per cent. He heads to York for two rides: Erosandpsyche (1.50) and Big Cigar (2.25).

Cold jockeys

These are the jockeys with rides today whose record in the last four weeks qualifies them for the cold list.

Name Rides at Runners Winners Overall SR Percentile score P J Mcdonald Yor 49 2 12% 4.6% Scroll >>> table to view

A double at Hamilton on August 1 is the only win that PJ McDonald has had in the last four weeks. His sole ride is Air Force One (1.50) at York.

Today's eyecatchers

Toca Madera

1.50 York

: raced near side, prominent, not clear run repeatedly from 2f out, in the clear when hit on nose by rival's whip inside final furlong, ran on, did well in the circumstances, 2nd of 11 in group

Back at 6f for the first time in more than a year, Toca Madera did well to finish as close as he did given he was repeatedly short of room at a crucial stage and then got a whip across his nose once in the clear. He runs off an unchanged mark.

Toca Madera 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Underwriter

4.45 York

: dwelt start, raced centre, in rear, not clear run from over 1f out, switched left and ran on well final 110yds, eyecatcher, 4th of 6 in group

Making his second start for Michael Keady, Underwriter took a big step forward from a string of disappointing runs, not having the gaps come when required before finishing strongly once in the clear. He is well treated if able to back that performance up.

Underwriter 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Michael Keady

Viviana

9.00 Kempton

: in rear, outpaced after 2f, headway over 1f out, went second towards finish, eyecatcher

Viviana could not seem to go the gallop but came home strongly to get up for second, and she probably would have won in another couple of strides. She tackles the all-weather for the first time.

Viviana 21:00 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Horses from our tracker

Gentle Hurricane

2.25 York

Was backed into 4-1 when proving too good for a previous winner in a 6f novice at Salisbury last month, when he impressed with the way he was pulling away at the line despite taking a keen hold throughout. Looks a good prospect for this longer trip.

Harry Wilson

Gentle Hurricane 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Team Player

4.10 York

Looked well handicapped on account of his closing fifth in the Chester Cup in May and went close to proving that when beaten just a nose last time. He could have done with a stronger gallop, so this big-field scenario should suit better, and a 2lb rise is unlikely to prove beyond him, especially on this less quick surface

Harry Wilson

Team Player 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Zain Primus

4.45 York

Is held in high regard and proved he was useful when following up his comfortable 6f novice win at Kempton in April with a cosy 5f novice success under a penalty in May. That Kempton race has worked out, with the second (85), third (85) and fifth (84) now rated in the 80s, and a mark of 88 may underestimate him.

Harry Wilson

Zain Primus 16:45 York View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: John Butler

Get involved

The opening day of York's Ebor festival is here and the wait to see the mouthwatering clash between Ombudsman and Constitution River in the Juddmonte International is over.

It has been talked up as a two-horse race for some time, with the older Ombudsman, who was so impressive in the Prince of Wales's Stakes and won this last year, favoured in a lot of camps over the three-year-old Constitution River, who easily won the Coral-Eclipse when last seen.

As much as I've been a fan of Ombudsman for some time, I'll be siding with Constitution River, whose three wins this year have come in exceptionally fast time. He looks pretty special, and could well end up being one of the Ballydoyle greats.

If you are eager, let us know who you think will come out on top in this generational clash.

Or if you would like to take a view after the event on whether Ombudsman is the best horse in the world or if Constitution River is right up there with the best O'Brien has trained, result depending of course, send your thoughts to theedge@racingpost.com .

Read more here

Harry Wilson fired in 9-2 and 4-1 shots among five winners on Sunday - don't miss his tips for every race on day one at York

'He won with loads in hand and looks to have found his mojo' - Tom Segal has three selections for the opening day of York's Ebor meeting

'I've no doubt he is capable of winning off his mark' - Paul Kealy has six selections on day one at York

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