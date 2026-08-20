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Is the ground soft at York? Get our assessment of conditions on the Knavesmire - plus all the key angles for day two with Robbie Wilders
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to the Edge with Robbie Wilders on Thursday, August 20.
It's been nice to see some rain up and down the country after a prolonged summer drought and day one of York's Ebor meeting provided stunning entertainment.
Did anyone back the forecast in the Juddmonte International?
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more inThe Edge
- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York
- A big gamble at Lingfield and some early York thoughts - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big mover at Lingfield and a red-hot trainer worth following - The Edge on Monday with Henry Thorner
- A red-hot training duo who have struck with four of their last seven runners - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inBetting offers
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one
more inThe Edge
- Read this FREE sample of our groundbreaking punting tool - with all the key ground, form and betting angles for day one at York
- A big gamble at Lingfield and some early York thoughts - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A big mover at Lingfield and a red-hot trainer worth following - The Edge on Monday with Henry Thorner
- A red-hot training duo who have struck with four of their last seven runners - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A red-hot jockey striking at almost 40 per cent and a couple of big eyecatchers at Newbury - The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inBetting offers
- Get £40 in Kwiff free bets for York Ebor Festival Ladies' Day
- York Ebor Festival Ladies Day free bets: £600+ bookmaker offers
- Get £40 in BOYLE Sports free bets plus money back if your horse finishes second at York
- Betfred York Ebor Festival day one offer: get £50 free bets + £10 bonus
- York Ebor Festival betting offer: get £50 in free bets with Sky Bet for day one