Going updates after an unsettled night and three horses whose odds have halved - all Monday's vital angles in The Edge with Harry March

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 8 with Harry March.

There was plenty of drama at Epsom this weekend, but one of the high points has to be Laura Pearson winning on Sparks Fly under a smart ride.