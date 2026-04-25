Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, April 25 with Keith Melrose.

Focus comes to Sandown, and the final day of the jumps season. Were it solely ceremonial, The Edge would not have much truck with goings-on in Esher today. Luckily, it is an excellent betting card.

The headline race is the bet365 Gold Cup , which is a classic betting puzzle. Other races fall into the category of the betting conundrum (is Jonbon still what he was ? Is that really a Grade 2 ?) or indicative races for next season.