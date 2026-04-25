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Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Saturday, April 25 with Keith Melrose.
Focus comes to Sandown, and the final day of the jumps season. Were it solely ceremonial, The Edge would not have much truck with goings-on in Esher today. Luckily, it is an excellent betting card.
The headline race is the bet365 Gold Cup, which is a classic betting puzzle. Other races fall into the category of the betting conundrum (is Jonbon still what he was? Is that really a Grade 2?) or indicative races for next season.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital insight for Thursday's punting, including a sprinter fancied by two of our experts
- The Edge with Harry Wilson: all the vital angles for Wednesday's punting, including a well-handicapped sort returning to turf
- The Edge with Harry March: an in-form jockey at Wolverhampton and other angles for Tuesday's racing
- The Edge with Robbie Wilders: four eyecatchers and a belated GoingStick update