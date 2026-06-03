Getting ready for Derby declarations and our experts find two eyecatchers in one race - The Edge with Keith Melrose

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday June 3 with Keith Melrose.

The big story today is a couple of hours away, when we will get final fields for both the Oaks on Friday and the Derby on Saturday. How many will Aidan O'Brien declare? And where will they be drawn? All the news and reaction, including some hard-headed analysis from thinkers like The Edge crew, will be landing on racingpost.com through the day.