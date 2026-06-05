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The Edge
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Find out what our expert going tool makes of the ground on Oaks day at Epsom - plus all the vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 5 with Harry Wilson.
Thousands are set to descend on Epsom Downs for the first of two days at the idiosyncratic track that is famed for being the home of the Derby, something that can be read on the signs on the way to the course.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- Leopardstown runner could give Derby hopefuls a form boost plus a course specialist to note at Hamilton - The Edge with Harry March
- Getting ready for Derby declarations and our experts find two eyecatchers in one race - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Apprentice seeks third straight winner and a point-to-point scorer who caught the eye on his rules debut - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- Another Classic and three eyecatchers - the essential nuggets to profit from Monday's racing in The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A significant change in GoingStick readings and our experts debate Constitution River - all the key Sunday angles in The Edge with Robbie Wilders