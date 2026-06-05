Find out what our expert going tool makes of the ground on Oaks day at Epsom - plus all the vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Friday, June 5 with Harry Wilson.

Thousands are set to descend on Epsom Downs for the first of two days at the idiosyncratic track that is famed for being the home of the Derby, something that can be read on the signs on the way to the course.