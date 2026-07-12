Deauville Group 1 headlines a scorching Sunday but which French import is attracting support at Perth? The Edge with Robbie Wilders

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Bonjour et bienvenue to The Edge on Sunday, July 12 with Robbie Wilders.

It's a good time for French sport as the men's football team are in a World Cup semi-final on Tuesday and Group 1 honours are on offer in the Prix Jean Prat (3.25) at Deauville this afternoon.