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The Edge
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Find out the projected going at Chester following yesterday's ground controversy - plus a key formline to follow in the day's feature race

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Friday, May 8 with Keith Melrose.

It is the final day of Chester's May meeting, if we are lucky following the ground controversy yesterday. Going-based calamities seem to be getting more common, and while Chester is not the ground analyst's greatest ally, as we will come to, it must be a track with a smaller margin for error than most, given its ever-turning nature. Officials at least have my sympathies there.

Let us hope Chester Cup day passes with all the talking points being centred on the horses. There is also good racing from Ascot this afternoon, with Market Rasen completing the afternoon diet before Ripon, Wolverhampton, Ballinrobe and Downpatrick take over in the evening.

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