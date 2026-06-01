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The Edge
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Another Classic and three eyecatchers - the essential nuggets to profit from Monday's racing in The Edge with Robbie Wilders

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide

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Cock-a-doodle-doo everyone and welcome to The Edge on Monday, June 1 with Robbie Wilders

The Prix du Jockey Club was fun yesterday and the good news is we have another Classic to kick off the week.

This time it's Gowran Park's turn, with a cool €200,000 up for grabs in the Gowran Classic (3.44)

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