An unfortunate loser to look out for and a significant going discrepancy: all the key information for a busy start to the week

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, May 18 with Graeme Rodway.

It was nice to get away from all the Derby talk over the weekend and we saw a fantastic performance from Notable Speech in the Lockinge at Newbury. Charlie Appleby had been struggling for winners going into Friday, but appears to be on the way back now.

From a personal perspective the result of the weekend was Song Of The Clyde, who won at 18-1, and hopefully a few of you followed me in after I selected it in my Saturday Sizzlers column for members.