Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
An in-form trainer with one runner at Brighton and an eyecatcher from Glorious Goodwood - The Edge with Harry March
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, August 5 with Harry March.
Alpinista's first foal finished well held at Catterick on her debut yesterday but she's likely to do better further down the line.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
- An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose
more inThe Edge
- Newmarket trainer bids for fourth winner in a row and two tracker horses at Catterick - The Edge with Harry March
- Two eyecatchers at Ripon and an old favourite is being backed - The Edge with Harry March
- An in-form trainer with one runner and a couple of eyecatchers at Chester - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- Goodwood going analysis and a JP McManus gamble in the works - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A big-name trainer out of form and a Royal Ascot eyecatcher at a tasty price - The Edge with Keith Melrose