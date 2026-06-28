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An eyecatcher making his second start for an in-form trainer - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 28 with Harry Wilson.
Newcastle and York may have shared the ITV billing yesterday, but the most taking performance came at the Curragh, where Estrange landed the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes. Would you back her at 12-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe off the back of that?
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- A horse halved in price at Newcastle and a big-name jockey on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A market mover from 12s into 4s, and a trainer with a big weekend ahead is on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A Royal Ascot eyecatcher back in action, plus don't be caught out by the early start - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- Strong support for Graeme Rodway's tips at Carlisle, plus what our model makes of the ground - The Edge
- An in-form apprentice with one ride at Beverley and an eye-catching market mover - The Edge with Harry March
more inBetting offers
- William Hill are offering Evs on England to score in both halves against Panama – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Sky Bet
- World Cup odds boost: Get 50-1 for a goal to be scored in Panama vs England with Paddy Power
- Panama vs England: get 50-1 for England to win with Betfred
- Best England vs Panama Betting Offers: Top 50-1 Enhanced Odds & World Cup Free Bets for New Customers