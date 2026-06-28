An eyecatcher making his second start for an in-form trainer - plus all the other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, June 28 with Harry Wilson.

Newcastle and York may have shared the ITV billing yesterday, but the most taking performance came at the Curragh, where Estrange landed the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes. Would you back her at 12-1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe off the back of that?