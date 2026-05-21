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The Edge
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An apprentice operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate with one ride - plus the other key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 21 with Harry Wilson.
There is a lot of water to flow under the bridge before we start to have a proper look at Longchamp in October, but the entries for the Arc were out yesterday and I couldn't help but give them a look over.
I was in Daryz's camp last year and his scintillating win in the Prix Ganay on his return last month has done little to put me off. We get to see more of him today, too. More on that later.
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more inThe Edge
- Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A notable market mover at Lingfield and a jockey bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An unfortunate loser to look out for and a significant going discrepancy: all the key information for a busy start to the week
- Why a going check is advised at Stratford - and all the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A serious discrepancy in a track's going description - plus all the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
more inThe Edge
- Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A notable market mover at Lingfield and a jockey bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- An unfortunate loser to look out for and a significant going discrepancy: all the key information for a busy start to the week
- Why a going check is advised at Stratford - and all the other key Sunday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A serious discrepancy in a track's going description - plus all the other key Saturday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson