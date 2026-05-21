An apprentice operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate with one ride - plus the other key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 21 with Harry Wilson.

There is a lot of water to flow under the bridge before we start to have a proper look at Longchamp in October, but the entries for the Arc were out yesterday and I couldn't help but give them a look over.

I was in Daryz's camp last year and his scintillating win in the Prix Ganay on his return last month has done little to put me off. We get to see more of him today, too. More on that later.