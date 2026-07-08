All Wednesday's going updates and two market movers in the same race – The Edge with Henry Thorner

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We're halfway through the week, with Newmarket's July Cup card and quality racing at York and Ascot among the highlights to look forward to this weekend.

While today sees meetings at Yarmouth, Catterick, Chepstow, Kempton and Fairyhouse that require The Edge's attention, let's get stuck into some of the best midweek angles.