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The Edge
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All Wednesday's going updates and two market movers in the same race – The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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We're halfway through the week, with Newmarket's July Cup card and quality racing at York and Ascot among the highlights to look forward to this weekend.
While today sees meetings at Yarmouth, Catterick, Chepstow, Kempton and Fairyhouse that require The Edge's attention, let's get stuck into some of the best midweek angles.
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more inThe Edge
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A cold trainer in the Eclipse and a Royal Ascot formline worth following - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose
more inThe Edge
- Trainer sends out four in bid to break 53-runner losing streak, plus a well-backed novice at Uttoxeter - The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A trainer seeking five wins out of six and a Yarmouth handicap gets tested at Lingfield - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A cold trainer in the Eclipse and a Royal Ascot formline worth following - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose