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The Edge
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Why a going check at York could be pivotal ahead of day one of the Dante festival - The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 13 with Henry Thorner.
The Dante meeting at York gets underway today. With the Guineas in the rear-view mirror, the season continues to gather pace and Classic aspirations will be put to the test, with the Derby festival at Epsom rolling closer into view.
Meanwhile, punters who like their handicaps big and competitive will also get their share across the next three days.
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more inThe Edge
- The top young rider bidding to continue his excellent run of form - plus other vital angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
- The Edge with Graeme Rodway: all the vital angles on a busy Monday in Britain and Ireland
- Why one trainer in particular is worth following on Derby Trial day at Leopardstown, and all the other vital angles
- A significant going update from Ascot, plus all the other vital angles on a massive Saturday in The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- Our projected going at Chester following yesterday's ground controversy - plus a key formline to follow in the day's feature race