Why a going check at York could be pivotal ahead of day one of the Dante festival - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 13 with Henry Thorner.

The Dante meeting at York gets underway today. With the Guineas in the rear-view mirror, the season continues to gather pace and Classic aspirations will be put to the test, with the Derby festival at Epsom rolling closer into view.

Meanwhile, punters who like their handicaps big and competitive will also get their share across the next three days.