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The Edge
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The top young rider bidding to continue his excellent run of form - plus other vital angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, May 12 with Henry Thorner.
Today marks the calm before the storm, with the York Dante Festival starting tomorrow.
However, there is still a variety of action, with six meetings at Bath, Beverley, Hereford, Lingfield, Killarney, and Sligo.
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more inThe Edge
- The Edge with Graeme Rodway: all the vital angles on a busy Monday in Britain and Ireland
- Why one trainer in particular is worth following on Derby Trial day at Leopardstown, and all the other vital angles
- A significant going update from Ascot, plus all the other vital angles on a massive Saturday in The Edge with Graeme Rodway
- Our projected going at Chester following yesterday's ground controversy - plus a key formline to follow in the day's feature race
- A big market mover at Wexford with an eye-catching jockey booking - Harry March provides all the vital insight for Thursday's racing