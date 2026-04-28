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A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, April 28 with Henry Thorner.
After Dan Skelton convincingly saw off all comers for his first British title, Willie Mullins sets his sights on Gordon Elliott at the top of the Irish trainers’ championship. After resting the majority of his biggest stars at Aintree and Sandown, he will be hoping they are tuned for one last push this season.
He holds notably strong hands in both the 3m novice chase and the Champion Chase on Day one as he looks to start the week on the front foot.
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