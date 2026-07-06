A trainer seeking five wins out of six and big mover in a Lingfield maiden - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 6 with Henry Thorner.

The Group 1 action came on the continent yesterday, as back on better ground Calandagan put his Epsom disappointment firmly behind him, doing brilliantly well to take the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud despite being slowly away in a race run at a muddling gallop.