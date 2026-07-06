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The Edge
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A trainer seeking five wins out of six and big mover in a Lingfield maiden - all the angles in The Edge with Henry Thorner
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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Monday, July 6 with Henry Thorner.
The Group 1 action came on the continent yesterday, as back on better ground Calandagan put his Epsom disappointment firmly behind him, doing brilliantly well to take the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud despite being slowly away in a race run at a muddling gallop.
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more inThe Edge
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more inThe Edge
- A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A cold trainer in the Eclipse and a Royal Ascot formline worth following - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A quibble with Sandown's going description and a winner without a penalty - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A Grade 2-winning hurdler in a Flat handicap and a hot formline ahead of the first nurseries of the year - The Edge with Keith Melrose
- A mover from 14s into 4s at Thirsk and a serious going discrepancy - The Edge with Henry Thorner