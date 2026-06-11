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All our expert insight and two eyecatchers to watch - The Edge on Thursday with Graeme Rodway
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
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Good morning everyone and welcome to The Edge on Thursday June 11 with Graeme Rodway.
We're on the run up to Royal Ascot now and only yesterday I filmed the Racing Post's Royal Ascot preview alongside our very own RP Handicapper Jonny Pearson and host Sam Hart. It will be live on the Racing Post YouTube channel from Friday, so keep an eye out for that.
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