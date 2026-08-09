A strong piece of form to follow on a Group 1 Sunday and a well-backed handicap debutant - The Edge with Graeme Rodway

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, August 9 with Graeme Rodway.

It's a rare appearance for yours truly on The Edge, but what better way to mark it than with Group 1 action in Ireland and France.