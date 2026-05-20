Harry Cobden bids to get off the cold list as he partners an eyecatcher at Warwick - The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, May 20 with Henry Thorner.

We’re nearly halfway through the week, and there is a lot to look forward to over the weekend, with the Irish Guineas as well as a couple of Group 2 sprints at Haydock and a pair of Classic trials at Goodwood.

Before then, though, we have meetings at Ayr, Yarmouth, Kempton, Gowran, Warwick and Ffos Las that demand The Edge’s attention, so let’s get stuck in.