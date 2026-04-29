- More
The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, April 29 with Robbie Wilders.
The Punchestown festival continues in Ireland and the second day features the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior. He has been consistent all season and was scintillating at Prestbury Park, but will need to be right at his best to see off old rival Fact To File in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (6.05).
There are three Grade 1s in all at Punchestown and eight races which take us from 2.30 to 6.35. It's a real late-season treat for jumps fans before the Flat takes centre stage at the weekend.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
- A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks
- A jockey bidding to end seconditis after four seconds on his last five rides - plus the other vital angles for Tuesday's racing
- A big night at Naas and a bright start for a new trainer - all the vital angles for Monday's racing in The Edge
- A double eyecatcher and two stable jockeys having a very different time of their boss's revival - all the Sunday angles in The Edge
- Going analysis, eyecatchers and your moments of the jumps season - Keith Melrose has all today's angles in The Edge
- Keith Melrose with a 'muggy betting habit' - plus analysis of updated goings at the ITV4 tracks