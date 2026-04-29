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The Edge
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The Edge with Robbie Wilders: all the key angles on the second day of the Punchestown festival

Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your essential daily form guide

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, April 29 with Robbie Wilders.

The Punchestown festival continues in Ireland and the second day features the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Gaelic Warrior. He has been consistent all season and was scintillating at Prestbury Park, but will need to be right at his best to see off old rival Fact To File in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (6.05).

There are three Grade 1s in all at Punchestown and eight races which take us from 2.30 to 6.35. It's a real late-season treat for jumps fans before the Flat takes centre stage at the weekend.

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