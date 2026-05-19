A notable market mover at Lingfield and a jockey bidding to maintain his red-hot form - key angles for Tuesday in The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Tuesday, May 19 with Henry Thorner.

Wild Blossom bloomed on her debut at Carlisle yesterday. She was cut across the board for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and, with her handler having won that Carlisle race with the Group 1-winning Venetian Sun last season, she looks to have a bright future.

There will likely not be any Royal Ascot contenders as strong emerging today, but there is racing from Nottingham, Lingfield, Newcastle, Cork, Hexham and Huntingdon that needs looking at, so let's get into the day's angles.