Free Bets
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
The Edge
premium
Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eyecatching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Unlock all the insight in The Edge by opting-in to receive the email, straight to your inbox every morning at 8am.
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, July 22 with Henry Thorner.
We have reached the midway point of the week, and before thoughts turn to York and Ascot in particular at the weekend, we have a busy day of midweek action.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inThe Edge
Last updated
Copy
more inThe Edge
- This trainer striking at 60 per cent has one Tuesday runner and a notable market mover goes into 8-1 from 18-1
- A top yard bidding for a sixth winner from eight runners and a champion trainer on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer striking at 100 per cent has one Sunday runner and a well-supported Dan Skelton horse to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose
more inThe Edge
- This trainer striking at 60 per cent has one Tuesday runner and a notable market mover goes into 8-1 from 18-1
- A top yard bidding for a sixth winner from eight runners and a champion trainer on the cold list - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A trainer striking at 100 per cent has one Sunday runner and a well-supported Dan Skelton horse to note - The Edge with Robbie Wilders
- A red-hot combination with one runner at Newbury and an in-form top jockey with two big rides - The Edge with Harry Wilson
- A long-distance traveller is being backed and a top trainer on the coldlist - The Edge with Keith Melrose