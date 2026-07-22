Can this Paddy Twomey-trained filly emphasise her Group 1 credentials at Naas? The Edge with Henry Thorner

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Wednesday, July 22 with Henry Thorner.

We have reached the midway point of the week, and before thoughts turn to York and Ascot in particular at the weekend, we have a busy day of midweek action.