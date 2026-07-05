A well handicapped one at Southwell and a potential plot at Ayr - plus other vital angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Sunday, July 5 with Harry Wilson.

The Coral-Eclipse was billed as the first generational clash of the season but it was the three-year-olds who were firmly on top, with Constitution River leading home a 1-2-3 for the Classic generation. A mouthwatering clash with Ombudsman could be next.