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A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson
Market analysis, in-form trainers, our eye-catching runners and up-to-date going assessments in your daily form guide
Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 28 with Harry Wilson.
Today isn't your average Thursday, as we have what can only be described as Britain's best evening card to enjoy at Sandown, where plenty of eyes will no doubt be on the top-class Ombudsman in the feature Brigadier Gerard Stakes.
That isn't the only potentially informative race at Sandown, as myself, Graeme Rodway and Sadie Iddenden discussed in a piece in today's Racing Post that you can read here.
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more inThe Edge
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- A red-hot training partnership and a contender who made eyecatching headway last time - all the key angles in The Edge
- A big eyecatcher at Redcar and a legendary trainer going through a purple patch - all the key angles in The Edge
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