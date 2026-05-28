A well-backed eyecatcher put up by two of our analysts - plus all the key Thursday angles in The Edge with Harry Wilson

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Good morning and welcome to The Edge on Thursday, May 28 with Harry Wilson.

Today isn't your average Thursday, as we have what can only be described as Britain's best evening card to enjoy at Sandown, where plenty of eyes will no doubt be on the top-class Ombudsman in the feature Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

That isn't the only potentially informative race at Sandown, as myself, Graeme Rodway and Sadie Iddenden discussed in a piece in today's Racing Post that you can read here .